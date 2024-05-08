Previous
Lesser Whitethroat by lifeat60degrees
211 / 365

Lesser Whitethroat

Keeping its distance ahead of me on the path at Sumburgh Head.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
