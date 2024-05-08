Sign up
Previous
211 / 365
Lesser Whitethroat
Keeping its distance ahead of me on the path at Sumburgh Head.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
0
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th May 2024 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
whitethroat
,
sumburgh
