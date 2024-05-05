Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
210 / 365
Fly Past
The Bonxies have had a terrible 24 months due to bird flu with numbers at Noness down 85% last year. It will be interesting to see how they do this year. I will have to head out to Noness soon to investigate.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7011
photos
151
followers
40
following
57% complete
View this month »
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Latest from all albums
3337
1945
209
3338
1946
1149
210
3339
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
5th May 2024 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
bonxie
,
skua
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close