Photo 1151
On Station
The Lerwick Lifeboat on station in the Small Boat Harbour where it rightly has the most sheltered spot in the whole harbour.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
lifeboat
,
rnli
,
lerwick
