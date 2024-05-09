Previous
On Station by lifeat60degrees
On Station

The Lerwick Lifeboat on station in the Small Boat Harbour where it rightly has the most sheltered spot in the whole harbour.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
