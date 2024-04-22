Sign up
Photo 1146
Harbour Guardian
The Bressay Lighthouse guards the south entrance to Lerwick Harbour.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
lighthouse
,
shetland
,
bressay
Ole Kristian Valle
I remember taking a picture of this on my first trip with Norrøna back in the 80's
This is a very nice shot of it
April 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 22nd, 2024
