Harbour Guardian by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1146

Harbour Guardian

The Bressay Lighthouse guards the south entrance to Lerwick Harbour.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Ole Kristian Valle
I remember taking a picture of this on my first trip with Norrøna back in the 80's
This is a very nice shot of it
April 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 22nd, 2024  
