Norlan BF362 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1145

Norlan BF362

A small fishing boat heading into the North Sea is the Banff registered Norlan. It looked choppy for it as it headed off.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
good capture
April 19th, 2024  
