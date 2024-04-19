Sign up
Previous
Photo 1145
Norlan BF362
A small fishing boat heading into the North Sea is the Banff registered Norlan. It looked choppy for it as it headed off.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
fishing
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
bressay
,
norlan
Joan Robillard
ace
good capture
April 19th, 2024
