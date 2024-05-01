Sign up
207 / 365
Redpoll
On the afternoon walk I could hear an unusual bird but had to stand still for a while until I saw this Redpoll.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7000
photos
149
followers
39
following
56% complete
Views
7
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st May 2024 2:55pm
Tags
shetland
,
redpoll
,
sandwick
,
swinister
