Previous
206 / 365
Heavy Rain
This particular Marsh Marigold got a fright overnight after heavy rain engulfed the rock it was clinging to. It will hang on like it does every year and provided we don’t get a lot of rain will look really nice when in full bloom.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
29th April 2024 11:33am
Tags
shetland
,
marigold
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
