Heavy Rain by lifeat60degrees
206 / 365

Heavy Rain

This particular Marsh Marigold got a fright overnight after heavy rain engulfed the rock it was clinging to. It will hang on like it does every year and provided we don’t get a lot of rain will look really nice when in full bloom.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

