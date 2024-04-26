Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
205 / 365
Fly Past
Curlew passing overhead this evening.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6988
photos
149
followers
39
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Latest from all albums
203
204
1938
3329
1147
205
3330
1939
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th April 2024 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
Andy Oz
ace
Beautiful shot, and I love the way you've cropped it.
April 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close