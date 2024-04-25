Sign up
Previous
204 / 365
House Sparrow
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6984
photos
149
followers
39
following
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
1936
3327
3328
1937
203
204
1938
3329
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
25th April 2024 1:18pm
Tags
sparrow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Ann Cooke
Nice close up! He almost looks furry!
April 25th, 2024
