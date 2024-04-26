Sign up
Photo 1147
View From the Carpark
Parked up at the Burn Beach carpark in Scalloway this morning overlooking the harbour
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
carpark
,
shetland
,
scalloway
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such beautiful colours.
April 26th, 2024
