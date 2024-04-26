Previous
View From the Carpark by lifeat60degrees
View From the Carpark

Parked up at the Burn Beach carpark in Scalloway this morning overlooking the harbour
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Kitty Hawke
Such beautiful colours.
April 26th, 2024  
