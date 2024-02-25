Which Pipit?

Pipit's are a bug-bear of mine. For me some birds, like the Oystercatcher, are easy to identify and then there are the Pipits. Some people will find it easy but for me no. I usually have to take a photo and then look at it closely on the screen and compare to the bird books. As a result we almost certainly have a Meadow Pipit, colour of legs, eye markings, long back facing claw etc. Having said that it did spend most of its time on a rock and nowhere near a meadow.