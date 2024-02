Along the Coast

A glorious sunny calm day but very cold if walking into the light breeze. Wind to pick up overnight.

My walk took in the track at the back of the houses in the distance. For a village of around 1200 inhabitants Sandwick covers a large area and today's walk of just over 5 miles did not touch the north or east sides of the village. I'm not sure I could manage the full circumference of the village these days.