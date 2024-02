Hazy Day

A bitterly cold but sunny day today.



The shuttle tanker Hanne Knutsen is at anchor likely waiting news of where to go for its next load of oil. We used to get a lot of tankers anchoring here when full waiting for instructions of where to take their cargo. This has now been banned due to pollution concerns. The tanker is very visible on the road from Lerwick south especially here above Fladdabister.