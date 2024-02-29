Sweeping In

Previous
Today's wind direction was perfect for not going out in. I can usually manage to manage how far I walk in the wind and get some shelter when walking into it but not today. It was full force 50+ mph when walking straight into it uphill and then at my back when walking down. It would seem 50 mph is the maximum for me these days.
I was briefly out in car mid afternoon and thought I'd get some more sea photos but by then the wind was hitting 70mph. Slowly beginning to calm now.
Looking down on Hoswick Beach from the Rompa track.
