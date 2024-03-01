Previous
LM070 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3274

LM070

Drove down to Sumburgh first thing to pick our eldest who was on the first flight in from Aberdeen this morning. More or less on time at 7:40 on what would have been a lovely morning for flying.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
896% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love the plane colors!
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise