Drookit

"Drookit is a delightful Scottish word that vividly describes a state of being drenched or soaked through."

The dictionary definition of "Drookit" sums up my walk this morning. At least it wasn't too windy but the rain was relentless after about half an hour of my walk and I could not have been any wetter by the end. Even the birds seemed to have taken shelter as there were very few about.