Previous
Take Aim by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3319

Take Aim

Although not the first cruise ship of the year the Aidadiva really got the season going today as the first of three this week with the most we have being 13 in a week in May. There are 147 booked in to visit this year which is the most ever although some will not make it due to the weather. On my drive to Lerwick this morning there were 7 buses taking visitors south and presumably the same number north and Lerwick itself was busy. It makes for a good atmosphere in town but I wouldn't want to try and get a cafe to sit in during a cruise day.
The cannon in the photo (photographed with a Canon) is in Fort Charlotte the ancient fort in the centre of town.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
909% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Wow, that must really boost the number of people on the island when the visitors come ashore!
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise