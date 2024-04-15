Take Aim

Although not the first cruise ship of the year the Aidadiva really got the season going today as the first of three this week with the most we have being 13 in a week in May. There are 147 booked in to visit this year which is the most ever although some will not make it due to the weather. On my drive to Lerwick this morning there were 7 buses taking visitors south and presumably the same number north and Lerwick itself was busy. It makes for a good atmosphere in town but I wouldn't want to try and get a cafe to sit in during a cruise day.

The cannon in the photo (photographed with a Canon) is in Fort Charlotte the ancient fort in the centre of town.