Fladdabister Coast by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3320

Fladdabister Coast

It won't be long now before I head off round this section of coast for a walk. The roadside at Fladdabister and then round the coast is a fantastic place for wild flowers through-out the summer.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
