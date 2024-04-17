Sign up
Photo 3321
Breiwick & The Sletts
Lovely day for walking the shoreline of Lerwick.
Looking back into town with the Bells Brae Primary School, Gilbert Bain Hospital, Lerwick Health Centre and Tesco all visible if you know where to look.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
17th April 2024 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
sletts
,
breiwck
