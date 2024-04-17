Previous
Breiwick & The Sletts by lifeat60degrees
Breiwick & The Sletts

Lovely day for walking the shoreline of Lerwick.

Looking back into town with the Bells Brae Primary School, Gilbert Bain Hospital, Lerwick Health Centre and Tesco all visible if you know where to look.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
