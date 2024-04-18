Previous
Puffin by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3322

Puffin

There have been a few sightings of Puffins at Sumburgh Head over the last week - I had only seen them out at sea but I heard that there were good numbers on the cliffs this morning. It was very wet but I thought I'd head off for a look.
There were hundreds about in the sea, flying past and on the cliff tops. I think those on the cliffs were as wet as those in the sea as it was teeming. That shortened my visit but the birds were not bothered by anybody being nearby and in fact there were a couple of occasions where I was too close for the lens to focus on the bird. The bird in the extra did move slightly closer but was then too close.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Linda Godwin
Fabulous head shot of this beautiful puffin!!
April 18th, 2024  
