Troenderbas

Nothing finer than sitting in a car having a fish supper while watching the boats and birds in between Lerwick and Bressay.

The Troenderbas in the photo is a Norwegian trawler heading out down to Sumburgh and then into the Atlantic.

On top of the hill in the background is an old Coastguard lookout station from which there are great views. (Which you'd expect from a Costguard station)