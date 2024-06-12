Sign up
Previous
Photo 3377
Do You Like my Ear-rings?
This sheep stared long and hard at me as if to show-off her ear tags.
Less windy today and drier that was originally forecast but still cold in the northerly wind.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
sheep
,
tags
,
shetland
,
sandwick
