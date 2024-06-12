Previous
Do You Like my Ear-rings? by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3377

This sheep stared long and hard at me as if to show-off her ear tags.

Less windy today and drier that was originally forecast but still cold in the northerly wind.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
