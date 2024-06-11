Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3376
Tirrick
If not sure which species we call it a Tirrick which is a general name for the terns. If it's either Common or Arctic some call it a Comic. I think this is a Common.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7105
photos
149
followers
39
following
924% complete
View this month »
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
Latest from all albums
231
1968
3374
1969
232
3375
3376
1970
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
11th June 2024 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
tern
,
scalloway
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close