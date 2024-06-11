Previous
Tirrick by lifeat60degrees
Tirrick

If not sure which species we call it a Tirrick which is a general name for the terns. If it's either Common or Arctic some call it a Comic. I think this is a Common.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
