The 3 W's by lifeat60degrees
Working, Wind and Wet.

When the day has all three the options for walking and photography are limited so it's a quick phone snap of Hay's Dock in Lerwick for today's photo.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

Chris Cook ace
Very nice. I really like your composition.
June 14th, 2024  
Karen ace
A super capture.
June 14th, 2024  
JuliaE ace
Stunning
June 14th, 2024  
