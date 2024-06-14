Sign up
Previous
Photo 3379
The 3 W's
Working, Wind and Wet.
When the day has all three the options for walking and photography are limited so it's a quick phone snap of Hay's Dock in Lerwick for today's photo.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
3
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
haysdock
Chris Cook
ace
Very nice. I really like your composition.
June 14th, 2024
Karen
ace
A super capture.
June 14th, 2024
JuliaE
ace
Stunning
June 14th, 2024
