Previous
Stepping Stones by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3380

Stepping Stones

For the first time in a number of weeks the water in the burn was over the top of the stepping stones. There has been a lot of rain over the past 24 hours with more to come yet.

If it wasn't raining today it was foggy so not a good day for the cruise ship visitors.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
926% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise