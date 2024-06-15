Sign up
Photo 3380
Stepping Stones
For the first time in a number of weeks the water in the burn was over the top of the stepping stones. There has been a lot of rain over the past 24 hours with more to come yet.
If it wasn't raining today it was foggy so not a good day for the cruise ship visitors.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7115
photos
149
followers
39
following
Tags
shetland
,
steppingstones
,
sandwick
,
swinister
