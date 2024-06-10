Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3375
Stovesbrake
The glorious morning was not forecast but after about 9am the forecast proved to be what was expected - heavy showers and a cold north wind. Heading back home after a short walk the sky above our neighbours house was looking good.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7103
photos
149
followers
39
following
924% complete
View this month »
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
Latest from all albums
1967
3373
231
1968
3374
1969
232
3375
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th June 2024 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
stovesbrake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close