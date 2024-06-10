Previous
Stovesbrake by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3375

Stovesbrake

The glorious morning was not forecast but after about 9am the forecast proved to be what was expected - heavy showers and a cold north wind. Heading back home after a short walk the sky above our neighbours house was looking good.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
924% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise