Another Puffin by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3405

Another Puffin

There were plenty of Puffins at Sumburgh Head today. They were on the cliffs and in the air on all three sides. I had been hoping for an inflight photo but it was very windy and then wet and any attempts were not very sharp.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Dianne ace
A gorgeous portrait.
July 10th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Such cute unusual faces!
July 10th, 2024  
