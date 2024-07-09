Sign up
Photo 3404
Hoswick Bay
A glorious day of weather. Warm (relatively) sunshine virtually all day. Paddle boards in the bay which is very unusual.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
9th July 2024 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 9th, 2024
