Hoswick Bay by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3404

Hoswick Bay

A glorious day of weather. Warm (relatively) sunshine virtually all day. Paddle boards in the bay which is very unusual.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 9th, 2024  
