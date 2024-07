Skootie Aalin

Arctic Skua, or Skootie Aalin to give it its Shetland name is described as a "Common but rapidly declining breeding summer visitor." This was written before bird flu hit hard last year. I only caught a fleeting glimpse of a single bird last year but this year there have been a few more about it when I've been walking. Still not the numbers that I saw when I first came to Shetland.

This one stayed on sentry duty on this spot for about 15 minutes before heading off.