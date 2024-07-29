Previous
The Lurgi by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3424

The Lurgi

Been struck by some type of lurgi. As a result a phone taken blip of Peruvian Lily outside the front door.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
938% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It's beautiful. I hope you're feeling better soon
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise