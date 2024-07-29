Sign up
Previous
Photo 3424
The Lurgi
Been struck by some type of lurgi. As a result a phone taken blip of Peruvian Lily outside the front door.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
1
0
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7233
photos
147
followers
39
following
3424
2
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
29th July 2024 11:33am
stove
,
lilly
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Judith Johnson
It's beautiful. I hope you're feeling better soon
July 29th, 2024
