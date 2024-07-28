Previous
Construction Work by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3423

Construction Work

FB concentrating on his sandcastle. More patience than his Grandad ever had.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
937% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait
July 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A lovely study in concentration.
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise