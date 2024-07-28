Sign up
Previous
Photo 3423
Construction Work
FB concentrating on his sandcastle. More patience than his Grandad ever had.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
2
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7232
photos
148
followers
39
following
937% complete
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
2008
3421
257
2009
3422
3423
258
2010
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
28th July 2024 12:08pm
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
grutness
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful portrait
July 28th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A lovely study in concentration.
July 28th, 2024
