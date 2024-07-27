Sign up
Previous
Photo 3422
Sunrise FR359
Fraserburgh registered Sunrise moving position within the harbour this morning.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
27th July 2024 11:16am
Tags
sunrise
,
shetland
,
trawler
,
lerwick
