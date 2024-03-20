Sign up
Photo 1138
Chain on the Pier
This chain is on one of Lerwick's lesser used piers.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6895
photos
152
followers
39
following
311% complete
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
3289
3290
1914
3291
3292
1915
1138
3293
Views
12
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
20th March 2024 1:46pm
chain
,
shetland
,
lerwick
