Previous
A Bit of Shelter by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1139

A Bit of Shelter

These houses on the shore of Scalloway Harbour did have some shelter with the Island of Trondra providing some relief to the wild seas further out west.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise