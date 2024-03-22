Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1139
A Bit of Shelter
These houses on the shore of Scalloway Harbour did have some shelter with the Island of Trondra providing some relief to the wild seas further out west.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6900
photos
152
followers
39
following
312% complete
View this month »
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
Latest from all albums
1915
1138
3293
183
1916
3294
1139
3295
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
22nd March 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close