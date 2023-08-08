Previous
Following the Path by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1781

Following the Path

Hoswick always has a much quieter climate than where we are due to it being sheltered but the hills. Makes in darker though as the sun disappears much more quickly.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise