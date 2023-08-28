Sign up
Photo 1800
Low Cloud
Dreich start to the day. I had a quick visit to Levenwick and it was wet and misty. Channerwick here was looking very drab.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4
1
Shetland South Mainland
Canon EOS R8
28th August 2023 9:48am
shetland
cannnerwick
Corinne C
It lends some mysterious vibes into the picture
August 28th, 2023
