Previous
Photo 1801
Damp Bridge
Wet walk first thing this morning.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2023 6:43am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
