Previous
Photo 1864
Mobile Sauna
A group of wild swimmers at St Ninians Isle today had brought their own sauna.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6716
photos
155
followers
40
following
510% complete
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
3211
1863
3212
155
3213
1864
3214
156
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
1st January 2024 12:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sauna
,
shetland
,
stniniansisle
Krista Marson
ace
love that idea!
January 1st, 2024
