Photo 1865
Down the Road
A bit of shelter at the side of the house to take a quick snap down the road. All quiet today with the shop closed for the last day of the holidays.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 2nd, 2024
