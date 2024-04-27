Previous
Cool Dude by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1940

Cool Dude

Totally unbothered by my presence on this afternoons walk.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
531% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Love the horns. Great capture.
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise