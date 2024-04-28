Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1941
Leebitton
When I walk this route it is usually between 9 and 10 in the morning. As a result I'm always looking into the sun when taking this view.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6993
photos
149
followers
39
following
531% complete
View this month »
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
Latest from all albums
205
3330
1939
1940
1148
3331
1941
3332
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
28th April 2024 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close