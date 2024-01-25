Sign up
Previous
Photo 1881
Heading to the Rigs
A Bristow Helicopter taking off from Sumburgh heading towards the rigs off the east coast. Given the wind direction today this required taking off to the south before turning to the west and then off eastwards.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4
1
1
Shetland South Mainland
iPhone 12 Pro Max
25th January 2024 10:59am
helicopter
shetland
sumburgh
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely flash of red against that sky.
January 25th, 2024
