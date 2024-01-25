Previous
Heading to the Rigs by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1881

Heading to the Rigs

A Bristow Helicopter taking off from Sumburgh heading towards the rigs off the east coast. Given the wind direction today this required taking off to the south before turning to the west and then off eastwards.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely flash of red against that sky.
January 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise