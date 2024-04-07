Previous
Crossing Point by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1927

Crossing Point

Shetland is quite well off for stiles especially in the South Mainland.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Karen ace
Wonderful capture, with the ladder stile and beautiful stone wall in the foreground. Love the coastline!
April 7th, 2024  
Dianne ace
I love the style and stone wall too - a lovely part of the bigger scene.
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
