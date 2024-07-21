Sign up
Photo 2004
Yankee enjoying the long garden grass and the sunshine while keeping watch as to what is going on.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7215
photos
148
followers
39
following
549% complete
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
5
Shetland South Mainland
iPhone 12 Pro Max
21st July 2024 3:20pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
stove
,
shetland
,
yankee
,
sandwick
