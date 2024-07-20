Previous
Holiday Dip by lifeat60degrees
Holiday Dip

Yankee arrived off the ferry for his fortnight's holiday this morning. David & Emma took him for a walk and as soon as he got sight of the sea he was demanding to be off his lead for a swim.
Happy Pup
20th July 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Beverley ace
Ahhh lovely…
July 20th, 2024  
