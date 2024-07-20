Sign up
Photo 2003
Holiday Dip
Yankee arrived off the ferry for his fortnight's holiday this morning. David & Emma took him for a walk and as soon as he got sight of the sea he was demanding to be off his lead for a swim.
Happy Pup
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
20th July 2024 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
yankee
,
sandwick
Beverley
ace
Ahhh lovely…
July 20th, 2024
