Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2002
Croft House Ruin
A planning application has been lodged for 5 new houses not far from us. If approved it would see this old ruin being demolished.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7210
photos
148
followers
39
following
548% complete
View this month »
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
Latest from all albums
3412
1171
2001
3413
1172
2002
255
3414
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2024 6:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruin
,
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close