Photo 2018
Calm Start to the Day
A very calm start to the day with a fine low sun. Wind picked up a little as the day progressed but nothing like the last couple of days.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
