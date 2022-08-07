Previous
Where Are My Chips? by lifeat60degrees
24 / 365

Where Are My Chips?

Sitting at the North Ness in Lerwick with our chip suppers we were joined by this young Herring Gull whose mother at this point was sitting on my wing mirror. The only thing that made them move was the phone coming out for photos!
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....your seagulls are as bad as our here in Cornwall !!!
August 7th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Ha ha great close up and probably no need for any zoom!
August 7th, 2022  
