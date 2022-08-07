Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
24 / 365
Where Are My Chips?
Sitting at the North Ness in Lerwick with our chip suppers we were joined by this young Herring Gull whose mother at this point was sitting on my wing mirror. The only thing that made them move was the phone coming out for photos!
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5839
photos
170
followers
43
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Latest from all albums
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
24
2703
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Birds
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th August 2022 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gull
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....your seagulls are as bad as our here in Cornwall !!!
August 7th, 2022
Jo Worboys
Ha ha great close up and probably no need for any zoom!
August 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close