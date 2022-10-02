Sign up
42 / 365
Starling
Showing of his sheen.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5913
photos
170
followers
44
following
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
5
Album
Birds
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd October 2022 11:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
starling
,
sandwick
