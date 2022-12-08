Previous
Gull Fest by lifeat60degrees
57 / 365

Gull Fest

With the sea bringing seaweed up to the shore the gulls were having a good feast. They were, however, having to watch out for some of the bigger waves crashing in.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
