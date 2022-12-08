Sign up
57 / 365
Gull Fest
With the sea bringing seaweed up to the shore the gulls were having a good feast. They were, however, having to watch out for some of the bigger waves crashing in.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Birds
Birds
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
